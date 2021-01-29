Strs Ohio Has $13.07 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Fortive worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

