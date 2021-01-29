Strs Ohio Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $404.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -480.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

