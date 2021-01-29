Strs Ohio Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 551.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,356 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 163,993 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

