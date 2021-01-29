Strs Ohio Sells 60,000 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

