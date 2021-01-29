Strs Ohio Sells 77,949 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,949 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $393.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.63 and a 200-day moving average of $319.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.