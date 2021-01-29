Strs Ohio Sells 8,599 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Repligen worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Repligen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Repligen stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $226.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

