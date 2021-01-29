Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $273.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $273.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.