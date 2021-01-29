Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 232.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

SMFG opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

