Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.39 Million

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce sales of $52.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.22 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $133.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $238.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $239.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.34 million, with estimates ranging from $305.19 million to $377.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 3,282,747 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 436,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,686 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,764. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $856.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.41.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.