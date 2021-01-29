SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 20,898.3% in January

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,349,400 shares, an increase of 20,898.3% from the December 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,710,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.