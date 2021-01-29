Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

