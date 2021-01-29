Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to $0.45 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.45 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.44.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.