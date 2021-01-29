Susquehanna Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $350.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $380.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.50.

NOC stock opened at $293.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.29. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

