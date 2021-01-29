Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target lifted by Truist from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STRO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $860.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $407,025. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

