SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert Sells 5,575 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total transaction of $2,599,176.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SIVB traded down $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.78. The stock had a trading volume of 648,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $497.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

