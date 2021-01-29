Swapcoinz Trading 88.8% Higher Over Last Week (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $518,397.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io. The Reddit community for Swapcoinz is https://reddit.com/