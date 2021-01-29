Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.