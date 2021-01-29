Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.