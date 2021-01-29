T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.91. 7,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.84. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.