TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Up 231.8% in January

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOBAF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 117,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,182. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

