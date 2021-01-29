Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 1-Day Volume Hits $649,667.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $649,667.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

