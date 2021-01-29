Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Shares of TTWO opened at $200.30 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

