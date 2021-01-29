Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 770.4% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 4,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.44. Takung Art has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.