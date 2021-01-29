Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,685. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $714.45 million, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

