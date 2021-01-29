Tamar Securities LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,306,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,810,000 after buying an additional 133,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.86. 38,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.