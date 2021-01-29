Tamar Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $89.32. 344,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.