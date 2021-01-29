Tamar Securities LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tamar Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,168,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,051. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

