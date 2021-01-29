Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Director Sells C$29,152.00 in Stock

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 40,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$29,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,528,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,571,476.06.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, James E. Sinclair sold 54,025 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$48,421.53.

On Thursday, January 14th, James E. Sinclair sold 20,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$17,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James E. Sinclair sold 1,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Monday, January 4th, James E. Sinclair sold 3,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$3,045.00.

On Friday, December 11th, James E. Sinclair purchased 200,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$122,320.00.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

