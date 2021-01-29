Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Trading 57.3% Higher

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) traded up 57.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$1.40. 730,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,208% from the average session volume of 55,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director James E. Sinclair sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$29,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,528,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,476.06. Insiders sold a total of 118,525 shares of company stock valued at $98,549 over the last 90 days.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

