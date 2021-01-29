Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $0.75. 79,388,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,397% from the average session volume of 5,302,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

