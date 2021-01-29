Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.