Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

