Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.54.

TGB stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

