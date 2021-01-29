Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 303.27 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98). 12,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 77,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.01.

About Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

