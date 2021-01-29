Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TWODF remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

