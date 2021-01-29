Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWODF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.