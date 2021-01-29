T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 677.8% in January

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236. T&D has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

