TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $26.12 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.