TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.50

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.03, with a volume of 14410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 120.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

