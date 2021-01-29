Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Shares Up 3.5%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 32,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 109,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

