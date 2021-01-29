Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 297.5% from the December 31st total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

TDY opened at $367.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.94. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

