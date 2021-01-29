Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.25-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.45. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.25-11.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $367.95 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

