Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.19% of Teleflex worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.48 and a 200-day moving average of $373.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

