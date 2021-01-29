Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 144.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.46 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.