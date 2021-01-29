Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 59 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.73. 11,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.