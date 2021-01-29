Telemus Capital LLC Buys 856 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $72.27. 3,061,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

