Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $279,217,000. Natixis raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

TXN traded down $4.53 on Friday, reaching $164.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

