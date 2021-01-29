Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

