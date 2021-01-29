Telemus Capital LLC Sells 188 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 402,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

