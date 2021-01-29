Telsey Advisory Group Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $2,290,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,110.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $209,324.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,146.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

